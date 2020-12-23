Person found dead in Maspeth warehouse that had high levels of carbon monoxide: FDNY – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One person is dead after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside a Maspeth warehouse Wednesday afternoon.

FDNY personnel received a call about high levels of the poisonous gas inside of 54-19 Flushing Ave., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, around noon, after someone inside the building was found unconscious, according to the authorities.

The unconscious person was pronounced dead at the warehouse. The person’s cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Firefighters evacuated the building shortly after arriving, according to video on Citizen App.

FDNY officials are currently assessing the scene.

This is a developing story. Check QNS.com for updates.