Queens borough president sponsors Black History Scholarship competition – QNS.com

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced he is inviting talented Queens high school students interested in pursuing a post-secondary education to apply for the African American Heritage Scholarship that will be awarded by the Borough President’s African American Committee during Black History Month in 2021.

All of the scholarship winners will receive monetary awards they can use to cover expenses related to their post-secondary studies. Eight students won scholarships during last year’s edition of the competition, with each student receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

“Queens is home to some of the best and brightest high school seniors in the country, so it is great that our African American Heritage Scholarship gives us the opportunity to support some of them financially as part of our continuing effort to ensure equal opportunity and give all of youth a chance to succeed,” Richards said. “There is no better way to celebrate African American history than to help promising students who are destined to make history of their own.”

Students interested in applying for a scholarship can do so by completing the application form here. Only Queens residents are eligible for the scholarships.

Any Queens high school senior seeking to apply for an African American Heritage Scholarship must submit the completed form and an official high school transcript by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2021. Those who win the scholarships will be notified by Feb.1, 2021, and will be recognized during Richard’s virtual Black History Month Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 24.