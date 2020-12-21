Queens Centers for Progress group homes receive neighborly love – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It has been a difficult year for the residents and staff of Queens Centers for Progress, the agency that provides person-centered services and support for children and adults with developmental disabilities, but they were on the receiving end of a kind holiday gesture courtesy of the staff of Paul Davis Restoration.

The company, located in Bellerose, wanted to do something nice for those living and working at QCP’s nine group homes. Because the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted so many lives and persists in altering social gatherings and traditions during the winter holidays, traditional programming has been limited or canceled for residents in group homes.

When Paul Davis Restoration learned about the individuals in QCP’s residential program, the company wanted to do something festive and personal for their Bellerose neighbors. But they had to be creative to adhere to social distancing requirements. So, three of their account managers got busy and wrote personal messages by hand in holiday cards for each of QCP’s 78 residents and they hatched a plan to enlist their coworkers in delivering the cards while singing Christmas carols to the residents and staff of the group homes.

“As a Bellerose neighbor to QCP, Paul Davis Restoration is honored to be a new friend and resource to this nonprofit, which does such wonderful work for individuals with developmental disabilities as well as local small businesses,” said Claire McCarthy, the account executive who spearheaded the initiative. “While our companies have different focuses, our combined resources can inspire unique and mutually rewarding collaborations such as this holiday project.”

Despite the threat of heavy snow last week, the show went.

“We are so thrilled by this gesture,” QCP’s Executive Director Terri Ross said. “Our individuals have been through a rough time since the pandemic started, and for their health and safety, their interactions among the community have been limited. This will absolutely list the spirits of our residents and our amazing staff, who have worked tirelessly during this long and difficult year. We cannot thank Paul Davis Restoration enough.”

The company serves the five boroughs when fire, water, storm, mold or other disasters cause property damage and during the pandemic it can also perform professional COVID-19 cleaning and contaminants services. They also proved adept at restoring the holiday spirit among some that could use it most during these most difficult times.