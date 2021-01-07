Car catches fire on Long Island Expressway in Maspeth: FDNY – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A car caught on fire while on the Long Island Expressway in Maspeth on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Around 3 p.m., the FDNY received reports of a BMW SUV on fire on the Long Island Expressway near Maurice Avenue, according to the authorities.

Responding units had the blaze under control less than an hour later, around 3:50 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Video posted to Citizen App shows FDNY members putting out the flames and heavy smoke rises rises from the hood of the car.

Car Exploded, on Fire @CitizenApp Maurice Ave & Long Island Expy 3:11:56 PM EST

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.