City Council District 19 candidate raises over $60,000 in campaign funds – QNS.com

A City Council candidate in District 19 recently reached over $60,000 in campaign funds, making him the top fundraiser in the northeast Queens race.

According to official records from the Campaign Finance Board, Flushing resident Richard Lee raised a total of $60,094, including 142 in-district contributions and earned $168,888 in matchable funds.

Back in December, Lee’s campaign also qualified for $155,648 in city matching funds, the second highest amount of all candidates in Queens.

“I’m honored to have the support of so many Queens residents and fellow New Yorkers in my campaign for District 19,” said Lee. “Together, we will ensure that northeast Queens gets the attention it deserves from City Hall, from fully funding our schools to providing equitable access to public transportation. I’m proud of the campaign we’re building, and look forward to continuing my fight for the people of this district.”

According to the Campaign Finance Board, the purpose of matching funds is to dissuade candidates running for city office from “seeking large contributions from special interests.” To qualify for matching funds, City Council candidates are required to have at least 75 contributors from their district and raise a minimum about of qualifying contributions from New York City residents.

District 19 represents the Queens neighborhoods of Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Beechhurst, College Point, Douglaston, Flushing, Little Neck, Malba and Whitestone. Lee announced his run for City Council in August 2020, in a bid to replace the district’s term-limited Councilman Paul Vallone. The budget director for the Queens borough president was born into a Korean-American family and was raised in Douglaston.

Joining Lee in the race for District 19 City Council are Tony Avella, Adriana Aviles, Nabaraj KC, Vickie Paladino and Austin Shafran.