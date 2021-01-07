Cops seek man who groped woman in Flushing train station: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman in Flushing last month.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, around 9:40 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was standing inside an 7 train inside the Main Street station when she was approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man then grabbed the woman’s buttocks and ran out of the train when the doors opened, cops said. The man fled in an unknown direction.

The 23-year-old did not report an injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described a being between 20 and 30 years old.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.