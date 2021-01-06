Cops seek suspect who broke elderly woman's elbow in Forest Hills robbery – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed an elderly woman in Forest Hills over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 3, around 5:15 p.m., an 83-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in front of 112-01 Queens Blvd., when an unidentified man got out of a dark-colored SUV and approached her, according to the NYPD.

The man then grabbed the woman’s purse and threw her to the ground, cops said.

The man got back in the car and drove off with the purse, which contained around $50, an ID, credit cards and an iPhone, according to the authorities.

EMS personnel took the 83-year-old to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, where she was treated for a broken elbow.

The suspect later attempted to use the woman’s stolen credit card at a deli located at 187 East 167th St., in Manhattan, police said. The NYPD recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from inside the deli.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.