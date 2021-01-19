Cops seek man who stole package from Ridgewood apartment building – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is searching for a man who stole a package from the mail room of an apartment building in Ridgewood last month.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, around 9:30 p.m., an unidentified man walked up to the front door of 1680 Madison St., and began to ring multiple apartments, according to the NYPD.

Eventually, he gained access to the building and made his way to the mail room, cops said. Once inside, he took a package with a bracelet inside, valued at $50, according to the police.

Police officers in the 104th Precinct recovered photos of the suspect from inside the building.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Burglaries increased by 42 percent citywide in 2020, partially due to an increase in package thefts, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.