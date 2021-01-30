Cops seek shooter who fired at teen in Long Island City – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a person who shot a teenager in Long Island City earlier this month.

On Friday, Jan. 1, around 12:15 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was sitting inside a car with three of his friends when the driver of a black BMW sedan pulled up beside them, according to the NYPD.

An unidentified person inside the BMW pulled out a gun and fired twice into the other car, hitting the 17-year-old once in his left shoulder, police said.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene and took the teen to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for his injury and released. No one else was injured during the shooting incident.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the shooter’s car from a nearby hotel.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.