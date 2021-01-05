Cops seek thief who stole $100K of jewelry from Zales store in Elmhurst mall: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly stole around $100,000 worth of jewelry from a jewelry shop in Elmhurst’s Queen Center Mall last month.

On Monday, Dec. 28, at around 10:15 p.m., an unidentified man broke into the closed Zales Jewelry shop located at 90-15 Queens Blvd., according to the NYPD.

With no one inside, the man removed approximately $100,000 worth of items from the store and fled on foot in an unknown direction, cops said.

Police describe the suspect as being between 20 and 30 years old.

Officers from the 110th Precinct recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from camera’s near the store.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.