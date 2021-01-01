Man fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Jamaica: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens Village man died after being shot multiple times in front of a Jamaica home on New Year’s Eve.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, regarding the shooting in front of 113-08 Sutphin Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers found 26-year-old Sean Vance, of Queens Village, with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to authorities.

Vance was transported by private means to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.