One injured in early morning apartment fire in Jackson Heights – QNS.com

One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a seven-story apartment in Jackson Heights early Monday morning.

On Monday, Jan. 18, around 7:30 a.m., firefighters arrived to 37-51 86th St., to find heavy smoke and fire inside an apartment on the fifth floor of the building, according to the FDNY.

Responding with 106 FDNY members, the fire department began to battle the blaze, which soon spread into a neighboring apartment, according to the authorities. Heavy clutter in the apartment added complication to bringing the fire under control.

Firefighters used three hose lines to slow the spread of the blaze, which was placed under control around 8:45 a.m., according to the FDNY.

One resident of the building was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.