Rozic appointed chair of Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection – QNS.com

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic announced on Jan. 7 her appointment by Speaker Carl Heastie as chair of the Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection, marking her first appointment to serve as chair of a standing committee.

The announcement comes as Rozic begins her fifth term representing the 25th Assembly District in Queens, which includes the communities of Flushing, Queensboro Hill, Hillcrest, Fresh Meadows, Oakland Gardens, Bayside and Douglaston.

“It is with great excitement that I accept this appointment to serve as chair and continue working to protect consumers’ interests in the midst of the pandemic and an ever-changing economy,” Rozic said. “Having served as a member of the committee for the last several years, I know firsthand how critical it is to keep consumers safe and informed. In the weeks ahead, I look forward to engaging consumers, advocates, businesses and government agencies to map out an inclusive agenda responding to our most urgent needs.”

At a time when New Yorkers need someone to champion their rights and protections, Heastie said he is pleased to name Rozic as chair of the Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection.

“I have no doubt that she will be a steadfast advocate for consumers, committed to continuing the Assembly’s work in protecting all. Her work will be critically important as we recover from the COVID outbreak and move our economy forward,” Heastie said.

The Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection is responsible for safeguarding consumers’ rights and interests. This includes consumer health and safety, personal privacy and the regulation of business practices.

In previous years, the committee has passed legislation addressing data breaching, the disclosure of toxic ingredients in products and utility accountability. Additionally, the committee works in coordination with other standing committees such as Banks, Economic Development and Insurance to advance legislation concerning consumer protection.

As a member of the committee, Rozic authored and passed legislation to prohibit the discriminatory practice of pricing based on gender, as well as price gouging of essential medical supplies, which were both signed into law last year.

Rozic is also the author of the new mortgage forbearance law enacted in response to the pandemic that gives homeowners options to catch up on their payments without financial strain, fear of foreclosure or damage to their credit. As chair, Rozic will continue building on efforts led in years past by taking up new legislation and holding hearings to educate and protect consumers across the state.

In addition to serving as chair of the Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection, Rozic will remain a member of the Committees on Ways & Means, Labor, Correction, and Corporations Authorities and Commissions.

Upon her election in 2012, Rozic became the youngest woman elected to the state Legislature and the first woman ever to represent the 25th District.