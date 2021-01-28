Teen arrested in connection with string of robberies inside Flushing park – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy they believe to be a member of a trio behind four mid-day robberies inside a Flushing park this month.

The teen, who’s name is being withheld because of his age, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27, around 10 a.m., and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, according to the NYPD.

The robberies began on Friday, Jan. 8, around 1 p.m., when one of the suspects ran up to a 21-year-old woman inside of Kissena Corridor Park and snatched her phone from her hand, cops said. The teen ran out of the park and into a gold Toyota Camry and drove away.

The next week, on Monday, Jan. 11, around 5:50 p.m., two teens approached a 58-year-old man inside Kissena Corridor Park, according to the authorities.

They demanded he hand over his money and then punched him in his face before reaching into his pockets and taking his wallet, which contained $70 in cash and a gift card, cops said. They then ran off on foot.

Later that week, on Friday, Jan. 15, around 2:20 p.m., three teens attacked an 18-year-old boy as he rode his bike through Kissena Corridor Park, according to police. After knocking the teen off the bike, the trio stole his wallet, which had $23 in cash and a debit card inside it.

Almost immediately after that robbery, the three teens approached a 59-year-old man, punched him in the face and stole his wallet, which had around $150 in cash inside it, police said.

Later that day, around 5 p.m., the individuals used the 18-year-old’s debit card at Domenick’s Pizza, located at 87-74 Sutphin Blvd., according to the authorities.

Police say all three individuals are between 16 and 19 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.