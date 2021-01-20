The World’s Fare introduces the Virtual Whiskey Experience – QNS.com

Quantcast
The World's Fare introduces the Virtual Whiskey Experience
The World’s Fare introduces the Virtual Whiskey Experience

Nights out just aren’t what they used to be. But The World’s Fare has the perfect solution to boring nights at home: the inaugural  World’s Fare Whiskey Virtual Experience.

The first World’s Fare Whiskey Tasting Experience will take place on Zoom on Feb. 25, from 8:30 until 10 p.m. Get your tickets here and on TheWorldsFare.nyc.

Virtual attendees will enjoy a whiskey tasting of 10 top whiskey brands, a one-hour, virtual, whiskey masterclass experience where they are guided by 10 of the top whiskey distillers and experts from across the country and abroad. 

Included in the ticket is 10 tastings of whiskey in a souvenir box, masterclass led by whiskey experts, a branded whiskey tasting glass, tasting notes and more all delivered to your door.

The whiskey brands included in the Feb. 25 class include Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction American Single Malt from Virginia, 10th Mountain Rye Whiskey from Colorado, Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey from Ireland, Bruichladdich Classic Laddie from Scotland, Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey from Tennessee, PORT CHARLOTTE 10 from Scotland, Widow Jane 10 Yr. Bourbon from Brooklyn, Three Chord –  Strange Collaboration from Kentucky, Starward Two-Fold from Australia and Brenne Estate Cask Single Malt from France.

The World’s Fare will also host two additional Virtual Whiskey Tastings on March 25 and April 22. All tickets are on sale now at www.theworldsfare.nyc and are limited.

