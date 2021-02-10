District Council 37 endorses Nantasha Williams in southeast Queens City Council race – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The city’s largest public employee union endorsed Nantasha Williams in the race to replace Councilman I. Daneek Miller.

District Council 37, which represents nearly 150,000 members and 50,000 retirees, threw its support behind the Cambria Heights resident as she seeks the District 27 seat to represent the southeast Queens neighborhoods of Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans, Queens Village and Springfield Gardens, communities that were highly impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic and are home to many of the city’s essential workers.

“Our workers answered the call when New Yorkers needed them most. Now our elected officials must answer theirs,” District Council Executive Director Henry Garrido said. “It’s critical that our City Council put workers first in New York City’s recovery. We’re proud to endorse candidates who are committed to putting working people first.”

Williams is the former executive director of the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus. In that role, she fought for millions of citizens to ensure that the policies being drafted in Albany were inclusive and aimed at improving the well-being and future advancement of people of color and low-income communities across the state.

Williams previously served as National Organizer for the Women’s March on Washington, leading efforts for protesters demanding representation and implementation of legislative policies for women’s rights and racial justice.

“I’m thrilled to receive the endorsement of DC 37 because I share their commitment to ensuring workers are supported, engaged and empowered in their workplace and community,” Williams said. “At a time when many are losing their jobs, we need active and engaged citizens more than ever to help restore American leadership and the workforce. “My mom has been a member of DC 37-Local 371 for over 38 years. Growing up as a child of a union member, I know firsthand the impact unions have on their families and communities. I am who I am today because of the hard work and advocacy put forth by DC 37 on behalf of its members. I am deeply honored to have the support of the largest public service union and look forward to championing efforts that protect and empower union members who provide critical services to our city.”

Williams has also received endorsements from nationally recognized organizations such as Run for Something and 21 in 21, as well as Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, DNC Vice Chair Michael Blake and numerous activists and southeast Queens community leaders.