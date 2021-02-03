Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps announces expansion into Bayside – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two months after the Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps (GOVAC) secured approval for its expansion, the organization announced that it will officially be extending its essential services to Bayside, pending New York state approval.

According to an announcement on the group’s Facebook page, the NYC Regional Emergency Services Council voted to unanimously allow them to expand its operating area to include the northeastern Queens ZIP codes of 11361, a majority of 11364 and parts of 11360 and 11358.

GOVAC was founded in 1973 by 10 community members as a way to “assure that local community-based EMS services would be available to their neighbors.”

“With COVID-19 hospitalizations and 911 response times on the rise, our services are needed now more than ever. We are looking forward to providing our life-saving ambulance response as soon as possible once the New York State Department of Health provides our updated operating certificate,” the group said on Facebook.

Today, more than 100 GOVAC volunteers, who consist of state certified EMTs, city credentialed paramedics, instructors and trained dispatchers work to “bring the emergency room to the patient.” The organization provides residents with services including emergency and ambulance transport services in their three ambulances, medications, cardiac monitoring, IV/IO medications and advanced airway management.

“We look forward to serving our newest communities and offering the same incredible quality of care that we have provided for nearly 50 years to Glen Oaks, Oakland Gardens and surrounding communities,” said GOVAC. “Until we receive final confirmation from the New York State Department of Health, please call 911 for all emergencies in the Bayside area.”

For more information, visit www. glenoaksvac.org or the Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps Facebook page.