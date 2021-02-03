Queens man sentenced to 17 years in prison for stabbing death of Long Island man in Jackson Heights: DA – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens man will spend nearly two decades in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a man to death after the two got into an argument while waiting in line at a Jackson Heights food cart in 2018.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder sentenced John Daves, 34, to 17 years in prison on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Daves pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Miguel Angel Becerra-Perez in December.

Around 9:30 p.m., on Sept. 27, 2018, Daves and Becerra-Perez, 25, got into a heated argument outside of a food cart in Jackson Heights, according to the charges.

As the dispute escalated, Daves, who was homeless at the time of the incident, grabbed a knife from the food cart and began to chase Becerra-Perez down the street, eventually catching up with him and stabbing him in the arm and chest.

The 25-year-old from Long Island died of his wounds soon after, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Daves was additionally sentenced to five years of post release supervision following his prison sentence, Katz said.