Police seek shooter who went ballistic during social gathering in Pomonok – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the trigger-happy perpetrator and his friends who suddenly shot a 27-year-old man during a gathering at a Pomonok public housing complex earlier this month.

The NYPD released images on Tuesday of the suspects connected to the shooting that occurred at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 inside the Pomonok Houses at 70-29 Kissena Blvd.

Law enforcement sources said the four suspects had been fraternizing with the 27-year-old inside the location when things took a violent turn.

One of the quartet pulled out a handgun and began firing multiple shots, cops reported, striking the victim in both his arms. Police did not disclose what set off the gunman.

Following the gunfire, the gunman and his three cohorts fled the location in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 107th Precinct. EMS units brought the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The images police provided show the four suspects moments before the shooting walking near the corner of Jewel Avenue and Kissena Boulevard, a short distance from the crime scene.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.