Queens-based theater company debuts new play written by 2020 high school graduate – QNS.com

Theatre East, a Queens-based theater company, will perform “Processing…” — a new play written by 2020 high school graduate Petra Brusiloff — this month.

The play is centered around four New York City high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and the sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher.

In this coming-of-age play, Brusiloff explores the lost and uncertain futures of students during a pandemic. The play is witty when examining how we acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward.

The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Loiuse, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan, under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director Judson Jones. The production broadcast design and engineering are by Romo Hallahan; costume design is by Sherry Martinez; lighting design is by Zach Murphy; and the scenic design is by Steven Brenman.

“Processing…” will run for 10 live performances on FiveOhm.tv, a virtual black box theater launched to take place of Broadway and off-Broadway shows during the pandemic.

The play will premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, and continue through Saturday, Feb. 27. On Sunday, Feb. 21, there will be a 3 p.m. matinee show and on Tuesday, Feb. 23, no performances will be held.

Jones decided to pick up Brusiloff’s “Processing…” script and develop it into the play that it is today.

“One of our missions at Theatre East is to present and explore the works of lesser-known artists and their works,” Jones said. “Petra’s story not only spoke to me but I found it extremely relevant and it will resonate with our audience. It also happens to feature and take place in and with New York City-based actors. It was a no brainer for us to develop.”

Since the closing of theaters due to COVID, Theatre East has successfully produced online readings and productions, including “Wet Ink Series” in partnership with Southern Methodist University and the popular “5X5 Drama Series,” which was live-streamed via Facebook and had over 30,000 views. Thanks to moving to an online platform, Theater East has been able to reach a wider audience. They have been able to gain a reputation for excellence in this new medium.

Later this year, Theatre East will be relocating to 4402 23rd St., Long Island City (formerly the Secret Theatre), where they will be co-conservators of the space along with Astoria Performing Arts Center (APAC).

Theater East is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a space to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through the art of storytelling.

Tickets for all performances are available for a suggested donation starting at $10 here: https://www.fiveohm.tv/theatereast/processing

For more information, follow Theatre East on social media (@theatreeast) or visit them on the web at www.theatreeast.org.