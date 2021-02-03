BP Richards accepting applications to serve on Queens Solid Waste Advisory Board – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY SOFIA VALDES

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is accepting applications across the borough to serve on the Queens Solid Waste Advisory Board (QSWAB).

QSWAB is in search of applicants from individuals and organizations across Queens who are civic-minded. The diverse group of residents and industry representatives who belong to QSWAB advise the Queens borough president on a plethora of issues including waste, recycling, resiliency and environmental equity.

“We will leave no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring environmental justice for all Queens communities, especially for our long-underserved neighborhood and those areas most endangered by the perils of climate change,” said Richards. “Comprised of community advocates representing all cross-sections of our borough, the Queens Solid Waste Advisory Board will be an invaluable source of expertise as we work tirelessly toward a zero-waste future. I encourage all who are interested in helping build a brighter, greener Queens to apply today.”

Applications for QSWAB can be found online at www.queensbp.org/swab. Applicants can apply either as an individual or as a representative of an organization or business entity.

Pursuant to New York City Administrative Code, the borough president will make appointments to the QSWAB, which will meet monthly and consist of no fewer than 20 unsalaried members.

Members representing community boards, recycling industries, carting industries, environmental organizations, government agencies, labor organizations, business organizations, property owners, tenant organizations and members of the general public are appointed to terms of two years and are eligible for reappointment at the conclusion of their term, according to the Office of the Borough President.

Prospective applicants must submit an application by the Feb. 26 deadline.