VillageCare Rehabilitation and Nursing Center receives first round of COVID-19 vaccine – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

VillageCare at 46 & Ten received their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was administered to 65 assisted living residents, including 99-year-old Sophie Gerber. As well 40 staff members.

Sophie Gerber, a resident at VillageCare at 46 & Ten who will turn 100 years of age in April, survived and fully recovered from COVID-19 in early 2020 was ecstatic to be the first individual to receive the vaccine in the facility.

“I am so grateful to receive this vaccine,” said Ms. Gerber. “My message to everyone is to get the vaccine when it is available to you and be courteous to all around you and wear a mask.”

The senior community has been one of the most vulnerable to the nationwide spread of COVID-19. Nursing home and assisted living facility seniors experienced the greatest impact and loss during this global pandemic, which made them eligible for first rounds of the vaccine. While the vaccine has been carefully evaluated for safety and efficiency by the Federal government, the practice of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and frequent handwashing remain an active defense to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We are eager to have all employees and residents vaccinated as quickly and safely possible as we are hopeful this vaccine will save lives and begin our path to normalcy,” said Sandy Freeland, Senior Vice President, Program Operations. “The COVID-19 virus has been devastating and it is important for us to do our part to keep our community safe, while protecting ourselves.”

The first phase of the statewide vaccination plan provides a sense of relief for frontline and essential workers that have placed their health and lives at risk to care for their patients and residents.

For more information on the VillageCare at 46 & Ten, visit https://www.villagecare.org/4610.