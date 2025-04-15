Op-ed: Metropolitan Park will Supercharge Flushing Small Businesses

Queens has always been powered by its small businesses—from family-owned restaurants to hardworking street vendors, beauty salons, and mom-and-pop shops lining every avenue.

Now, with the proposed Metropolitan Park development near Citi Field, we have a chance to supercharge that local economy and create an ecosystem where small businesses don’t just survive—but thrive.

As President of the Korean American Association of Queens and a Flushing small business owner, I know firsthand just how impactful Metropolitan Park will be to Flushing and our entire borough.

When it comes to Flushing small businesses in particular, we all know that one of the challenges is that our community is cut off from local neighborhoods as well as visitors coming to Citi Field or Flushing Meadows Corona Park by the Flushing Creek.

That’s why one of the most exciting new elements of Metropolitan Park is the Flushing Skypark, a transformational pedestrian and bicycle bridge inspired by Manhattan’s iconic High Line, that will connect downtown Flushing to Willets Point and other neighborhoods.

Thanks to the leadership of Flushing’s state Senator John Liu, who worked with Metropolitan Park to develop the vision for the Skypark, the two million visitors who already come to Citi Field every year as well as the many more who will visit Metropolitan Park will have easier access to Flushing’s many restaurants and small businesses.

I have known Senator John Liu for more than two decades. He has consistently shown the courage and foresight to make tough decisions that prioritize the long-term well-being of our communities. His leadership is grounded in a deep commitment to equity, opportunity, and sustainable growth—even when the choices aren’t easy or popular in the moment. By standing firm on initiatives that invest in infrastructure like Skypark, he’s laying the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive future that will benefit generations to come.

I have seen numerous opportunities come and go without meaningful engagement with the community, leaving behind chances for small business expansion. As a result, we have missed out on jobs and business opportunities. Metropolitan Park is not just another project. It is a community-focused vision with the potential to transform a sea of asphalt into a vibrant, year-round sports and entertainment destination that elevates local businesses and celebrates the diversity of Queens.

Metropolitan Park is committed to working with, supporting, and helping to grow local businesses and restaurants. They have engaged with small business owners like me, visiting restaurants, shops, and other businesses around our neighborhood to understand how Metropolitan Park could be a partner.

Metropolitan Park isn’t asking small businesses to fit into someone else’s vision—it’s building a platform for us to shine. From vendor stalls to loyalty programs, from food halls to workforce pipelines, this plan is rooted in lifting up the people who’ve made Queens what it is today.

I invite everyone to join me and stand behind Senator John Liu. Metropolitan Park is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and our community should have a seat at the table during the development process. It’s time to invest in our neighborhoods, our culture, and our local economy—and Metropolitan Park is the opportunity to do just that.