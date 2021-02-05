Sunnyside Shines launches Valentine's Day pop-up markets this weekend – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District will bring Valentine’s Day shopping into area residents’ homes this weekend with a mini-series of live, online pop-up markets, streamed via Facebook live.

The markets will feature a number of neighborhood restaurants and retail businesses that are offering special menus or gift items for the upcoming celebration of love.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m., shoppers will be able to watch and shop the market in English, while the Feb. 7 market will be presented in Spanish.

Some of the neighborhood merchants participating in the markets include restaurants Arriba Arriba, Bliss 46 Bistro, Cardamom Indian Cuisine, I Love Paraguay, and Senso Unico, with additional participation from Alewife Brewing, Blush & Glow Day Spa, Chip NYC, Debra Peredo Astrology, Flowers by Georgie, Gurrado Woodworks, Maggie Mae’s Bar, Ora la Casa de Las Flores, Reverie Wicks Candles, R+D Designs, and more.

A full line-up of each day’s market can be seen by visiting the Sunnyside Shines Facebook page.

“Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, we continue to look for ways to highlight the creativity of our neighborhood’s small businesses, entrepreneurs, and artisans while meeting the shopping needs of our residents,” Sunnyside Shines Executive Director Jaime-Faye Bean said. “Our online Pop Up Markets are a fun way for area residents to plan for Valentine’s Day that prioritizes local shopping and dining, from the safety of their home.”

To view the markets, “like” the Sunnyside Shines Facebook page. At 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, visitors to the page will see an alert that the organization has gone live. The markets will also be saved as a video to the Sunnyside Shines Facebook page after the event that can be viewed on demand.