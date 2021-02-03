Thieving crew beats man and robs him of his e-bike and phone on Elmhurst street corner – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a group of men who attacked and robbed a man in Elmhurst on New Year’s Day.

Authorities say that at 11:31 p.m. on Jan. 1, a 40-year-old man was riding his e-bike near the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street when he was approached by five unknown men. The suspects began to punch and kick the man and robbed him of his belongings.

The suspects snatched the e-bike, valued at $1,200, and the victim’s iPhone XS, valued at $700. One of the suspects fled on the e-bike while the rest fled on foot. The victim was treated at the scene for pain and swelling to his face.

The NYPD released photos of two of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.