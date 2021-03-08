Queens senator endorses Harold Miller for District 27 City Council seat – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

State Senator James Sanders Jr. on Saturday, March 6, announced his endorsement of Harold Miller, a candidate for City Council in District 27. Sanders is the first elected official to endorse Miller and joins a growing list of progressive community groups and labor organizations supporting Miller’s campaign.

Miller is among 10 candidates running to replace term-limited Council member Daneek Miller in the 27th District in southeast Queens that includes Cambria Heights, Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans, Queens Village and Springfield Gardens.

“I know fights and I know fighters, and that’s why I’m with Harold Miller,” Sanders said at a petitioning event on Saturday. “You’re going to need somebody who is going to roll up their sleeves and go toe-to-toe with the system to ensure that we get some jobs that we need desperately, and to ensure that we create some businesses … that person is Harold Miller and I’m encouraging you to vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”

Miller thanked Sanders for his endorsement, saying Sanders has been a leader in the fight to make sure working families have a voice in New York.

“Every New Yorker deserves passionate progressive leadership at levels of government and Senator Sanders, who has always fought for the working class in Queens, knows that you need allies in City Hall as well as Albany if you want to get things done for working people,” Miller said. “That means creating access to truly affordable housing, standing up for working-class homeowner and making sure that our COVID-19 recovery plans don’t leave any communities behind.”

Miller lives in St. Albans with his family and he has a 17-year record of leadership for not only his community but New York City. As a community organizer he’s led fights for social justice including the “Fight for $15” campaign to raise the minimum wage. As a resident of St. Alban’s, Miller has listened to his neighbors and has been able to implement changes that improve the community.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he served as campaign director for NY Test and Trace, where he worked to address the negative impact the virus had on the city. Miller says he is running for City Council to be the voice of the people and ensure that every New Yorker has the opportunity for a good job, high-quality public education, safe neighborhoods and affordable housing.

Miller was recently endorsed by Churches United for Fair Housing Action, Hotel Trades Council, New York Communities for Change and the Working Families Party.