Cops seek creep who sexually assaulted woman at gunpoint in Woodside – QNS.com

Special victims detectives need the public’s help in finding the dangerous deviant who sexually assaulted a woman on a Woodside street earlier this month.

Cops said the violent attack occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on March 15 in the vicinity of 70th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the creep approached the 36-year-old woman as she walked through the area. He displayed a handgun, then forced her to walk with him.

After a short distance, police noted, the perpetrator led the victim to the rear of a home on 70th Street off Woodside Avenue — about two blocks south of Roosevelt Avenue — where he sexually assaulted her.

Following the attack, cops said, the perpetrator removed $60 in cash and the woman’s cellphone, then fled on foot southbound along 70th Street.

Authorities said the victim fled the location as well, and later reported the attack to the 108th Precinct.

On March 22, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect inside of a bodega at 68-30 Roosevelt Ave., about 20 minutes before the attack.

Cops described him as a white or Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years of age, who wore a black jacket, light colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.