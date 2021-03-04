Cops seek man who attacked 57-year-old inside Jackson Heights apartment building – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a thief who attacked a Jackson Heights man as he tried to enter his home late last month.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, around 12:15 a.m., a 57-year-old man was walking into his multi-unit apartment building near 88th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Making his way into the lobby, the 57-year-old was followed by an unidentified man who suddenly began to attack, cops said.

The attacker punched the man several times before stealing his wallet, which had $40 inside, according to the police.

The thief then ran out of the building on foot.

The 57-year-old was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with pain and swelling to his head.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.