Cops seek man who fired shots into air in Astoria – QNS.com

Cops seek man who fired shots into air in Astoria

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who fired several shots into the air in Astoria in January.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, around 8 a.m., an unidentified man gave the residents of 49th Street in Astoria a rude wake up call when he fired off several bullets from a gun while inside a silver Chevy Trailblazer, according to the NYPD.

Shooting into the air, the man then fled the scene southbound on Steinway Street, cops said.

No one was injured, nor was any property damaged, as a result of the shooting, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

