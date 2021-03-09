First Central Savings Bank sponsors grant for student climate change program – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

First Central Savings Bank (FCSB) announced a $2,500 funding grant to sponsor The Long Island Library Resources Council’s Students for Climate Change program in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The interactive learning program will focus on a wide spectrum of environmental topics including climate change, advocacy, renewable energy, and education.

Young children in low-to-moderate income geographic areas will be the focus of this series. These areas on Long Island are more vulnerable to flooding and heat waves, lack of resource distribution, and other risks magnified by climate change.

“As a community bank we are proud to sponsor this effort for young people and families to grow and learn about energy efficiency and support activities that promote climate resiliency through education, and empowerment especially of hard-hit income groups and demographics,” said Michael Serao, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at FCSB.

According to FCSB’s about us section on their website, FCSB is committed to enriching their communities, driving local economic growth, and cultivating lasting relationships by putting the best interest in their clients first.

The Long Island Library Resources programs are free and open to the public to attend and will be hosted throughout the public libraries in Nassau County, Long Island.