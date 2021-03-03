Missing Kew Gardens woman found dead inside wooded area of Forest Park: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

A young Kew Gardens woman who went missing last week was found dead inside a heavily wooded section of Forest Park on Tuesday night, police reported.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct found the body of Meghan Stecher, 28, of Austin Street, inside an area of the park about 100 yards north of Forest Park Drive, near the Long Island Rail Road’s Lower Montauk Branch, at about 10:30 p.m. on March 2.

Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene.

Stecher had been reported missing last week; she was last seen alive at her home on Feb. 25.

Law enforcement sources said there were no visible signs of trauma to her body. Cops are currently investigating her death as a possible suicide; her body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Stecher was known to frequent Forest Park as well as nature trails in and around Willow and Meadow Lakes in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.