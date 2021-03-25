Police investigating murder of Woodhaven man in Jamaica subway station – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are investigating the suspected murder of a Woodhaven man who was found with stab wounds inside a Jamaica subway station in November of last year.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, around 1:45 a.m., police arrived to the mezzanine area of the Jamaica Avenue-Van Wyck subway station to find 43-year-old Jose Adrian Argueta with trauma to his head and stab wounds to his stomach, cops said.

EMS personnel responded to the subway station and rushed Argueta to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Argueta died in the hospital a few days later on Tuesday, Dec. 1, according to the NYPD.

The medical examiner has deemed the Woodhaven man’s death a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.