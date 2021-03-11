Rosedale man cuffed for alleged role in 2018 Bronx murder – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx picked up a Rosedale man Wednesday afternoon for his alleged role in the shooting death of 34-year-old Christopher Pierce, who took a fatal bullet to the upper torso more than two years ago.

Nazeem Francis, 21, of Mayda Road, was booked on second-degree murder charges in connection with Pierce’s death, which took place at about 9:24 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2018, opposite 124 Earnes Place in the Bronx.

NYPD obtained video of the assailant, accompanied by three other men, as they swagger in a carefree fashion down a city street while apparently enjoying a conversation.

Following the shooting, the assailant apparently took off on foot northbound on Webb Avenue.

Officers from the 50th Precinct responded to the incident. Pierce was removed to St. Barnabas Hospital and pronounced deceased.