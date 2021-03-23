Quantcast
Webinar - Colorectal Cancer: Screening, treatment and risk reduction – QNS.com
Webinar – Colorectal Cancer: Screening, treatment and risk reduction

Photo via Getty Images

Demystifying colorectal cancer: experts discuss why screening is important, warning signs of colorectal cancer, who should be screened and when, can I be screened despite the pandemic, what are the current treatments available, and how to minimize risk of recurrence after a colorectal cancer diagnosis.

Register for the webinar here!

Speakers

Roger Patron, MD
Colorectal Surgeon, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor in Clinical Surgery, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine

Christopher Foglia
Chief, Section of Colorectal Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor of Clinical Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine
Program Director, General Surgical Residency Program

Jini Hyun
Medical Oncologist, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine

Ellen Gutkin
Attending Gastroenterologist, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor Weill Cornell Medical College-Cornell University

Register for the webinar here!

