Webinar - Colorectal Cancer: Screening, treatment and risk reduction – QNS.com

Demystifying colorectal cancer: experts discuss why screening is important, warning signs of colorectal cancer, who should be screened and when, can I be screened despite the pandemic, what are the current treatments available, and how to minimize risk of recurrence after a colorectal cancer diagnosis.
Speakers
Roger Patron, MD
Colorectal Surgeon, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor in Clinical Surgery, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine
Christopher Foglia
Chief, Section of Colorectal Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor of Clinical Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine
Program Director, General Surgical Residency Program
Jini Hyun
Medical Oncologist, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine
Ellen Gutkin
Attending Gastroenterologist, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor Weill Cornell Medical College-Cornell University