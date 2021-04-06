Bay Terrace shopping center welcomes local artist Clare Stokolosa for window art showcase – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bayside-based artist is brightening up one storefront of a local shopping center for the entire month of April.

Since March 31, 212-59 26th Ave. at The Bay Terrace shopping center has displayed the works from Clare Stokolosa’s newest collection called “Inspirations,” as part of Cord Meyer’s continued efforts to bring art to the local community.

From now until April 30, Stokolosa’s window showcase can be viewed at the storefront located near Applebee’s and SoBol açai bowl restaurant.

“It was hard keeping this secret, but I’m showing again!” Stokolosa said on Instagram. “Thank you to Cord Meyer for making this possible for me, and to everyone who came out today to help!”

The Queens native grew up in Astoria and has called art “the vehicle I use to contribute to my community.” Her artistic training started at The High School of Art and Design in New York City.

“I was fortunate enough to develop as an artist from my childhood and receive the attention needed to develop my artistic pursuits,” Stokolosa said in her biography.

Before the pandemic hit, Stokolosa showed her NYC Faces series at the La Galeria at Boricua College at the end of 2019. The works depicted “New Yorkers in transit” and was a way for the artist to “document people and the way we interact, and how it’s changed over time.”

Also in 2019, former Queens Borough President Melinda Katz honored Stokolosa with the art award from the Italian Heritage Cultural Committee of Queens at St. John’s University. In October 2020, the artist was the keynote speaker for a fundraiser at the Queens Historical Society Kingsland Homestead in Flushing.

Learn more about the “Inspirations” showcase at bayterrace.com/events.