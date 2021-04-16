Spotlight on Bethpage Best of the Boro 2021 Winners: Getting Well and Staying Healthy – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens residents are more mindful than ever of maintaining their health and getting timely treatment for their ailments. Are you searching for your partner in wellness? Voters have recognized these healthcare practices as 2021’s Bethpage Best of the Boro.

BEST URGENT CARE CENTER

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care

Sometimes you just can’t wait to book an appointment with your doctor or spend hours waiting in the emergency room to be seen. At Northwell Health’s GoHealth Urgent Care, your care won’t be delayed. Northwell’s physicians care for patients from the age of six months to older adults, providing treatment for a variety of non-life threatening conditions such as allergies, earaches, headaches, sinus infections, sore throats and wounds. Northwell Health is happy to offer virtual appointments for those who want to take precautions for their visit. Northwell Health’s GoHealth Urgent Care goes above and beyond for patients across the borough to ensure effortless, personal and connected experiences at every one of its Queens locations. Multiple Locations (929) 265-5990 – northwell.edu

BEST ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE

NY Acupuncture

Healing your body doesn’t always require taking conventional medications. Acupuncture offers an alternative method for individuals to restore their health, with a focus on treating ailments from a holistic perspective. Acupuncturist Dr. Nana Song is dedicated to finding the root causes of the problems Queens residents visit her with, helping them to restore balance and cure afflictions that are throwing them out of sync. Dr Song specializes in treating women’s fertility issues for women looking to get pregnant or deal with PMS, PCOS or postmenopausal symptoms. She also offers sports acupuncture for those who have gotten injured while exercising or training, relieving athletes’ pain and getting them back to their active lifestyles. Restore your balance — and your peace of mind — at the top alternative medicine practice in Queens. 27-10 Astoria Blvd, Astoria (917) 810-8810 – nyacuherbs.com

BEST PEDIATRICIAN

Marigold Castillo, MD – MD1CARE

Whether your little one needs relief from seasonal allergies, help curing an infection, or just a regular check up, Dr. Marigold Castillo has it covered. Dr. Castillo and her team are dedicated to improving and maintaining your child’s health through preventative care and treatment of acute and chronic diseases. The practice provides care for conditions ranging from asthma to strep throat as well as help for eating disorders and other mental health issues. Patients often praise Dr. Castillo for her ability to make each child and family feel at ease during their visit and for facilitating a welcoming, clean office environment. Accepting most insurance plans, MD1CARE makes quality pediatric care affordable to patients across the borough. 42-05 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside (718) 631-2273 – md1care.nyc

BEST DENTIST

Daniel B. Levitt DDS

Nothing makes a first impression like a great smile, and if you’re looking to improve yours, look no further than the office of Dr. Daniel B. Levitt. Dr. Levitt is a highly skilled and experienced general dentist serving patients throughout the New York metro area at his practice in Whitestone. He is also an attending staff member and the Division Chief for the Medically Complex Patient Clinic at North Shore University Hospital. Dr. Levitt helps patients achieve beautiful, healthy grins through a wide range of general and cosmetic services provided in a comfortable and welcoming office environment. These include everything from root canals and crowns to whitening, Invisalign and dental implants. Transform your teeth and take control of your oral health; call the office today for a complimentary consultation. 160-34 Willets Point Blvd, Whitestone (718) 746-6066 – whitestonefamilydentist.com

WINNERS FOR 2021 HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED

NOMINATIONS FOR 2022 ARE NOW OPEN!

To find all other 2021 Bethpage Best of the Boro winners head to bestof.qns.com or call 718-260-2554 with any questions.

Brought to you by Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

Nominate your favorite businesses and people in the 2022 Bethpage Best of the Boro program:

Step 1: Visit bestof.qns.com

Step 2: Click “Nominate Now”

Step 3: Select a category and enter the information about the person or business you with to nominate

Step 4: Click “Submit”

Step 5: Repeat for all of your favorite people and businesses