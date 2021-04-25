Candlelight vigil at Woodside Houses Monday for twin infants allegedly murdered by mom

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The family of twin infants who were allegedly murdered by their own mother in their Woodside Houses apartment on Thursday will mourn their loss at a candlelight vigil Monday evening.

Dallis and Dakota Bentley were just 46 days old when their mother, 23-year-old Danezja Kilpatrick, allegedly killed them on April 22. Police discovered the infants’ bodies while making a wellness check to their residence inside the Woodside Houses, a NYCHA complex in Woodside.

Officers took Kilpatrick into custody at the scene Thursday afternoon for further questioning. She was booked Friday on first- and second-degree murder charges, and faces a maximum sentence of life without parole if convicted, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“This is a tragic, heart-wrenching case. Two babies – boy and girl twins – are dead and their mother charged with doing the unthinkable,” Katz said in a statement on April 24. “This should have been a joyous time for this family, instead the babies’ relatives are mourning their deaths and the sad fact that the one person who should have been their protector and loving caregiver allegedly killed them.”

During her arraignment on Saturday, Judge Stephanie Zaro ordered Kilpatrick held without bail, and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. The suspect is scheduled to return to court on May 21.

Officers from NYPD PSA 9, in responding to Kilpatrick’s apartment on an emergency wellness check, found Dallis stabbed inside his crib. A knife protruded from his little neck, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement sources said Dakota’s unconscious body was found moments later under a sink; there were no physical signs of trauma.

Police recovered a knife that Kilpatrick allegedly used in Dallis’ murder from the scene.

NYPD Chief of Housing David Barrere said Thursday one of Kilpatrick’s relatives called 911 on Thursday out of concern for her children. He did not go into details as to what prompted such concern.

The memorial vigil will take place at 8 p.m. on April 26 outside the Woodside Houses on 51st Street, according to the organizers.