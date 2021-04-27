Quantcast
Commonpoint Queens accepting donations for free clothing boutique

Photo via Getty Images

From now until the end of May, a Queens nonprofit organization is working to help young professionals “dress to impress.”

Commonpoint Queens announced that it is accepting donations for its Commonpoint Closet clothing boutique, which will operate at The Bay Terrace shopping center this June. Anyone can donate new or gently used professional attire to any of the four Commonpoint Queens locations around the borough.

“The Commonpoint Closet is a free clothing boutique. We empower young men and women on their road to economic independence by the professional attire to help them enter and thrive in the workforce,” according to the organization’s website.

Anyone can drop off new or gently used, clean professional attire at the following locations:

  • Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center 
    58-20 Little Neck Pkwy.
    Little Neck, NY 11362
  • Commonpoint Queens Central Queens 
    67-09 108th St.
    Forest Hills, NY 11375
  • Commonpoint Queens Bay Terrace
    212-00 23rd Ave.
    Bayside, NY 11360
  • Commonpoint Queens The Hub
    77-17 Queens Blvd.
    Elmhurst, NY 11373

Once the donation period is closed, those who wish to get clothes for a job interview can do so at The Bay Terrace shopping center on June 13 to 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or during extended hours June 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is required.

Those who wish to volunteer at the clothing boutique can do so here.

For more information, contact Judy Vladamir at 718-225-6750 ext. 345 or JVladamir@commonpointqueens.org. Information is also available at commonpointqueens.com/closet.

