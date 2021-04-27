Cops seek attacker who kicked elderly man in Forest Hills

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a man who randomly attacked an elderly man in Forest Hills earlier this month.

On Friday, April 23, around 7:30 p.m., a 76-year-old man was standing in front of 108-01 Queens Blvd., when he noticed an unidentified man crossing the street toward him, according to the authorities.

The man then kicked the 76-year-old in the stomach, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head, cops said.

The attacker ran off westbound down 108th Street.

The 76-year-old refused medical attention at the scene, despite getting cuts to his head and hand during the attack.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from the area around the location of the attack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.