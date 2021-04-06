Cops seek man behind burglary of three Queens auto shops – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who burglarized several auto shops throughout Queens earlier this year.

Police say the first of the string of burglaries was on Sunday, Jan. 17, when an unidentified man made his way into a car wash, located at 86-03 Rockaway Blvd., in Woodhaven, through an unlocked door, around 3:15 p.m.

Once inside, the man took around $3,500 in cash and fled, cops said.

A few weeks later, on Saturday, Jan. 30, around 3:50 p.m., the same man walked into a St. Albans tire shop, located at 168-01 Liberty Ave., through an unlocked front door, according to the NYPD. He allegedly grabbed a wallet containing several credit cards and then fled in an unknown direction.

After laying low for a month, the burglar struck again at the beginning of March, police said.

On Friday, March 5, around 6 p.m., the man walked through an unlocked door of a Long Island City auto shop, located at 38-19 21st St., according to the police.

Grabbing $150 in cash, the man fled in an unknown direction.

In their investigation, police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from inside the first burglary in Woodhaven.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.