Cops seek man behind string of Murray Hill burglaries – QNS.com

Police are looking for a man who snatched nearly $10,000 during a pair of early morning Murray Hill burglaries in February and April.

On Monday, Feb. 22, around 5:30 a.m., the unidentified man broke into Tavern 157, located at 157-12 Northern Blvd., through the bar’s rear door, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, the man forced open the cash register and grabbed around $6,900 in cash before fleeing in an unknown direction, cops said.

A little over a month later, police said the same man kicked through the back door of Heart Pharmacy, located at 152-20 Northern Blvd., to get inside the business around 5 a.m., on Monday, April 5.

The man grabbed several medications and the cash register, which contained around $3,000, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a mask over his face, a hooded sweater and a dark-colored jacket.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.