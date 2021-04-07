Cops seek man who groped woman on train in Long Island City – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a creep who touched a woman’s behind while she was leaving a train in Long Island City earlier this week.

On Tuesday, April 6, around 9:40 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was riding an N train into the Queensboro Plaza station, according to the NYPD.

When the train doors opened, the woman began to step onto the platform when an unidentified man grabbed her buttocks, cops said.

The man then also left the train and fled in an unknown direction, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.