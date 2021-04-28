Queensboro Hill man arrested after threatening FedEx delivery driver with bow and arrow: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Queensboro Hill man was cuffed after he allegedly chased down a FedEx worker with a bow and arrow earlier this week.

The medieval scene unfolded during the afternoon of Tuesday, April 27, when a 38-year-old FedEx employee was delivering packages along his route in Queensboro Hill, according to the authorities.

Dropping off a package around Lawrence Street and 59th Avenue, the delivery man was approached by 22-year-old Alexander Carrion, who lives in the area, cops said.

Yesterday afternoon, officers from the @NYPD109Pct responded to a 911 call of a @FedEx employee being chased down the street by a man with a bow and arrow. Thanks to their quick response and use of precision policing, the suspect was apprehended, and this weapon was recovered. pic.twitter.com/oVruU6NsLT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 28, 2021

Carrion began to argue with the FedEx employee before taking out a bow and arrow and chasing him down the street, according to the NYPD.

Police were called to the scene and quickly located and arrested Carrion without incident, the authorities said.

Carrion faces five charges, including reckless endangerment in the first and second degree, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

The FedEx delivery man wasn’t injured during the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.