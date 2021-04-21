Resorts World Casino NYC to host virtual job fairs to assist economic recovery in southeast Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Southeast Queens residents looking to rejoin the workforce after the COVID-19 pandemic upended the economy may not have to travel outside the area. Resorts World New York announced it is looking to hire an enthusiastic and dedicated group of professionals to become part of its team and is launching a virtual jobs fair with the goal of filling more than 500 positions in casino and hotel operations at Resorts World New York City as well as Resorts World Catskills.

Queens’ unemployment rate was 12.9 percent in January, down from a high of 21.6 percent in June 2020 at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but it is still 9.9 percent higher than February 2020’s pre-pandemic, according to the Queens borough president’s office, data that suggests the borough is still experiencing a very tough job market.

Resorts World has launched a virtual job fair Tuesdays between noon and 2 p.m. between April 27 and May 31.

“We understand the unprecedented times we are living in, and we are hopeful this job fair can assist our neighbors,” Resorts World Casino New York City Vice President of Community Development Michelle Stoddart said. “The virtual platform assists in making the job application process as easy as possible while maintaining a human connection.”

Applicants can participate in virtual live chats with hiring managers at the following sessions:

Tuesday, April 27, noon – 2 p.m.: Erika Holguin, director of HR

Tuesday, May 4, noon – 2 p.m.: Marcio Azevedo, SVP of hotel operations

Tuesday, May 11, noon – 2 p.m.: Chris Jones, director of property operations

“The last year has been rough for Queens, with many residents getting laid off or making the hard decision to close their businesses. We’re hopeful these positions at our new hotel, dining outlets and expanded gaming areas, opening this summer, can help to alleviate some of the burdens so many families are dealing with right now. To make things easy, our virtual job fair platform allows people to register, set up a profile and upload their resumes in one shot. And even though it’s virtual, we didn’t want to take away from that face-to-face experience, which is why we’re offering several live sessions with hiring managers,” said Erika Holguin, director of human resources at Resorts World New York.

All interested job seekers can register here for the job fair online and upload their resumes onto the virtual platform. Located at Aqueduct Racetrack in South Ozone Park, Resorts World Casino New York City has generated more than $3 billion for the state’s education system since opening in 2011.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced so many hardworking New Yorkers out of jobs or put them in a precarious employment situation, with many people balancing several positions just to make ends meet,” Stoddart said. “Resorts World’s workforce offers employees amazing benefits, including free family health care, dental, vision, short- and long-term disability, life insurance and retirement plans. We’re looking forward to enthusiastic applicants becoming a part of our winning team.”