Six men stabbed in bloody knife attack in Corona: NYPD – QNS.com

Six men suffered stab and slash wounds after being attacked by a group of knife-wielding foes during a street fight in Corona just after midnight Monday.

Police said the bloody violence occurred at 12:01 a.m. on April 5 at the corner of 111th Street and 43rd Avenue.

Law enforcement sources had few details about the events which led to the knife attacks. They learned that as many as six suspects, described as men in their 20s, were involved in the assault.

In all, they counted four victims who were found wounded at the scene — and two other individuals who walked into local hospitals later Monday morning.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and EMS units, in responding to a 911 call about the assault, located two men, ages 22 and 29, who had been slashed in the head. They also found a third man, 24, who suffered slash wounds to his left leg and the right side of his chest.

EMS units brought the 22-year-old man to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment, while the 24-year-old man was brought to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital. The 29-year-old man refused medical attention at the scene.

All are expected to recover from their injuries.

Later that morning, police learned that several victims had walked into Flushing Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the attack. They, too, are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

