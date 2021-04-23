The Shops at Atlas Park to celebrate 15th anniversary with goodies for lucky shoppers

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Shops at Atlas Park is turning 15 this month.

The Glendale shopping center, located at 8000 Cooper Ave., will celebrate the milestone by randomly handing out gifts to shoppers every day from April 26 to 30, including goodie bags with 15 $100 gift cards to retailers at the center.

“When thinking about how we would like to give back, we thought our shoppers are the key to our success and we want to thank them for their support over the past 15 years,” said Property Manager Peter DeLucia. “What better way to celebrate our shoppers than to surprise them with random acts of kindness.”

Construction of the center began in 2003, with then-property owner Damon Hemmerdinger envisioning it as a high-end retail destination. The center then opened for the first time in 2006. After some financial woes and changes in ownership, the mall began restructuring in 2013.

In 2019, the center employed nearly 900 people and generated $7.5 million in sales tax revenue, according to management.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic led to at least one significant closure, as Shiro of Japan, a popular hibachi restaurant, permanently closed its location at the center in August.

But management says the center is rebounding from the pandemic with nearly all of its retailers opened, including Laser Bounce, which reopened last month, and Regal Cinemas set to reopen on April 23. New leases are also being signed, such as a soon-to-open United Skates Park.

With spring in full swing and COVID restrictions lifting, the center also has more upcoming events in store, including classic car shows, Play4Autism, American Cancer Society car parade, concerts and the return of the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

For more information and announcements, visit shopatlaspark.com or follow them on Facebook at @ShopsAtAtlasPark.