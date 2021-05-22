Cops seek man who allegedly punched elderly woman exiting a bus in Jamaica

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a man who they say allegedly struck an elderly woman in a bus in Jamaica.

According to police, a 75-year-old woman was exiting the Q36 bus at the northwest corner of Hillside Avenue and Edgerton Boulevard on May 15 at about 1:30 p.m., when an unknown man punched her in the head.

The 75-year-old woman sustained substantial pain as a result of the seemingly unprovoked attack, according to police. EMS responded to the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital where she was treated and eventually released, authorities say.

Police released two surveillance video of the man who allegedly assaulted the woman, one of those taken from a business on Hillside Avenue.

The alleged individual was last seen wearing a bright orange du-rag, a black hoodie, multi-colored pants with orange and black sneakers and carrying an orange and gray backpack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.