Cops seek several suspects in connection with Corona shootout

Police are searching for several people who are believed to be connected with an early morning gunfight in Corona last month.

On Monday, April 19, around 12:30 a.m., at least two people began to exchange gunfire in front of 46-04 108th St., according to the NYPD.

One of the bullets fired hit a parked and unoccupied car, damaging the vehicle, cops said. Another bullet went through the bedroom window of an apartment located at 104-67 47th Ave., according to the authorities.

Quickly after the shootout, everyone involved fled the scene, police said. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.