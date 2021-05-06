Four injured in fire at two-story home in Ridgewood

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A fast-moving fire left four people injured in Ridgewood on Wednesday, May 5, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the second floor of a two-story private home located at 1629 Decatur Street, between Wyckoff and Cypress avenues, at about 7 p.m. Units arrived as the fire was engulfing the first floor of the private home, and used three hose lines to suppress the blaze.

The blaze was under control by 8 p.m., according to an FDNY spokesperson.

The building was charred with smoke stains, broken windows and wooden splinters as firefighters worked to check for more pockets of fire.

At the scene, FDNY officials said units had to “perform extensive overhaul” as there was a lot of clutter and debris, which made it difficult for the 60 firefighters responding to the blaze to hose and conduct searches.

Nearby resident Claire Beane said she saw residents rushing out of the building as firefighters put on their gear, getting the fire under control in less than an hour.

“They did a great job at containing it,” Beane said.

One civilian and two firefighters were injured, but declined medical assistance, according to FDNY officials, while one firefighter was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.