Community leaders bring fresh trees to Maspeth Memorial Square

Fresh trees are now decorating the Maspeth Memorial Square thanks to local leaders.

Maspeth Memorial Square, located on Grand Avenue and 69th Street, is a memorial ground of plaques and benches that honor Maspeth residents, veterans and the 19 Firefighters from Maspeth’s FDNY Squad 288 & HAZMAT 1, who died on 9/11. New trees are now planted in the square.

Maspeth Federal Savings Bank — its main office located at 56-18 69th St. — showed off the new addition on a social media post on Thursday, May 13. They were able to partner Assemblyman Brian Barnwell, community members, leaders of Communities of Maspeth and Elmhurst Together (COMET) and state offices in order to plant the trees.

“Maspeth Memorial Square is a very special place for our town,” said Christina Zanca, Maspeth Federal Savings Bank vice president of marketing. “It is a place of remembrance for those who sacrificed so much for our country and a meeting place for our community memorial services. It is our honor to continue to preserve the beauty and reverence of this space by partnering with Assembly member Barnwell and Roe Daraio of COMET to plant trees.”

Barnwell said he was happy to work with the community partners and the New York State’s Department of Transportation to coordinate the new addition to the square.

“Not only are more trees helpful for the environment, but the square is nearby memorials to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our city, state and country,” Barnwell said. “The very least we could do is to make the area nicer. These trees, while very simple, achieve that goal.”